Since 2018, Katy Perry has been a judge on American Idol, which has surely been a good-news-bad-news situation for her fans. The good is that they’ve gotten to regularly enjoy her vibrant personality on TV. The bad, though, as that during her Idol run, she has released just one album, 2020’s Smile. It looks like Perry is preparing to shift her focus, though.

Perry was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (February 12) and towards the end of the chat, Kimmel asked Perry how long she thinks she’ll be on American Idol. After noting that she’s performing at the Rock In Rio festival this year, Perry continued, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Kimmel asked how Perry’s fellow Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie reacted to the news and Perry said, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!” Kimmel then wondered if those two really didn’t know about that news and Perry responded, “Well, they know that I have some things planned for this year. It’s going to be a very, very, very exciting year, Jimmy.” She later added, “No, they know, they know, they know. They figure… I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is coming,” also saying, “I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Check out the full interview above.