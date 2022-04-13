On June 27th, 2007, with a hint of sunlight still in the Glastonbury sky, Amy Winehouse took to the Pyramid Stage and made music festival history. Backed by a jazz band and flanked by two soulful backup singers/dancers, Winehouse delivered a beyond memorable performance at Worthy Farm that will now be enshrined as an album.

Winehouse’s Live At Glastonbury 2007 album is getting a vinyl exclusive release on June 3rd of her complete 16-song set. At the time of the performance, Back To Black had been out in the world for less than a year and songs like “Rehab” and “Back To Black” were at the forefront of international consciousness as the world came to adore Winehouse’s tragic genius. She played a second set later the same day on the much smaller Jazz World Stage, but this Pyramid stage performance tales the cake.

Watch a clip of Winehouse performing “Back To Black” at Glastonbury 2007 above and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Side A

1. “Addicted”

2. “Just Friends”

3. “Tears Dry on Their Own”

4. “He Can Only Hold Her”

Side B

1. “Cherry”

2. “Back to Black”

3. “Wake Up Alone”

4. “Love Is a Losing Game”

Side C

1. “Fuck Me Pumps”

2. “Cupid”

3. “Hey Little Rich Girl”

4. “Monkey Man”

Side D

1. “You Know I’m No Good”

2. “Rehab”

3. “Me & Mr. Jones”

4. “Valerie”

Amy Winehouse’s Live at Glastonbury 2007 album comes out on 06/03 via Republic Records. Pre-order it here.