Amy Winehouse’s final album, 2006’s Back To Black, is a highlight of Mark Ronson’s production discography; He produced about half the songs on the album and got a writing credit on the title track. Now, though, Ronson admits that he has regrets about the way he “behaved around” Winhouse while they made the album specifically how he handled her struggles with addiction that ultimately led to her death.

In a new profile from The Guardian, Ronson said:

“Obviously, we had our ups and downs and it was troubling. I don’t know if I fully loved the way that I behaved around her. When she was going through addiction, I wish I’d been a little bit more upfront or confrontational about it. But I just was like, ‘Ah, she’ll sort it out — she did it already once.’ So, whatever.”

He also described how Winehouse treated paparazzi that camped outside of her house, saying, “She would wave to them, occasionally bring them out food. At first I was like, ‘This is just like a pantomime; you both understand what this is.’ Then I was like, ‘No: this is f*cking horrible and disgusting.’ I know people have to make a living — but I hated a lot of those people.”

