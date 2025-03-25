In case you missed it, Amy Poehler launched a new podcast, Good Hang With Amy Poehler, recently. She’s a few episodes in at the moment, and so far, she’s had Martin Short, Tina Fey, and Rashida Jones on as guests. The episode with Jones just dropped today (March 25), and in it, Poehler takes some time to publicly ask Chappell Roan to come on the show.

In the episode’s outro, Poehler said:

“We talked a lot about music, and it makes me think that before this episode is over, I feel like I need to just ask Chappell Roan if she’ll come on, again. Chappell? Chappell, are you there? Are you listening? We’ve been reaching out to your team, and I’m assuming that no answer means a maybe? And I’m excited about having you on. I just think you’re the best. I just love your music and everything that you’re doing for the music industry, and I kind of started this podcast to talk to you, and when you come on, I’m going to end it. So, I haven’t told Spotify that yet, but you will be my last guest. So Chappell, come on soon, ’cause I’m tired and I’d love to wrap it up.”

Indeed, there was a lot of talk about music during the episode, as Jones discussed her late father Quincy Jones, ’90s R&B, dancing, and more.

Meanwhile, Roan just achieved a career first as “The Giver” just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Check out the full Good Hang episode with Jones above.