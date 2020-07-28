The Chainsmokers performed a benefit drive-in concert in the Hamptons this weekend, and it turned out the festivities spawned more than the humorous headline of Goldman Sachs’ CEO doing a DJ set. Video from the performance show that social distancing did not appear to be enforced, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is upset. In fact, he promised the Department Of Health will investigate the event.

Sharing a video that shows attendees packed together in front of the stage, Cuomo tweeted, “Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

New York health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman yesterday, in which he expressed great dissatisfaction with the situation: “I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the ‘drive-in’ concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance. I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.”

Meanwhile, Schneiderman blamed the event’s organizers for what happened, telling the New York Post, “The cars weren’t going to be right next to each other. It was going to be like a checkerboard. The design met the guidance — it was a drive-in event. The organizer was supposed to make sure that people stayed in their square — they didn’t have enough security. […] I had conversations with the organizers making sure they were going to enforce the rules. It’s unfortunate that they allowed that to happen. […] I want to know why the town’s police did not break up the VIP area. I never would have permitted the event. The organizers will be cited for that.”