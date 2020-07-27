Over the weekend, The Chainsmokers headlined an installment of the “Safe & Sound” concert series, a drive-in fundraiser show that went down in the Hamptons. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the event, though, was a performance that draws immediate parallels to that moment from Succession: One of the openers was Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, performing as DJ D-Sol.

Bloomberg described the scene:

“Solomon was on stage for an hour, just him and a turntable on an elevated platform, mask around neck, surrounded by animations of cherries and his deejay name, D-Sol, in flashing bubble letters. He put his hand up in the air, playing electronic dance beat takes on popular songs — not unlike the Chainsmokers, with more Fleetwood Mac than Coldplay. Giant plumes of smoke went up in front of the stage as the sky turned pink and orange.”

The publication also reports that among the “couple of thousand people” in attendance were the Winklevoss twins (Cameron and Tyler), and that parking spots to watch the show cost “as much as $25,000, with the top tier including an air-conditioned RV and private bathroom.”

Solomon’s performance wasn’t actually as anomalous of an event as it may seem. Solomon has been active as DJ D-Sol since 2018, and he has performed all around the world, in New York, Miami, the Bahamas, and other places. DJ D-Sol has over 30,000 followers on Instagram, and on Spotify, he boasts upwards of 625,000 monthly listeners. His most popular release on the platform, a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop,” has been played nearly 8 million times.

