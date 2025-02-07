In 2024, Anitta was all about the intoxicating sounds of Brazilian funk. The “Double Team” singer paid homage to her home country and sonic roots across the album Funk Generation. Today (February 7), Anitta is making a musical pivot, to reggaeton.

In the wee hours of the morning, Anitta dropped her newest single, “Romeo” (produced by Súbelo NEO), along with it its official video. With the help of director Turbo, Anitta transforms into an armored crusade on a quest to conquer both sides of love’s coin.

As Anitta sings, “Because I got you on my mind / But I want you on my body / I’m making an indecent proposal / In case you want to play Romeo,” she homes in on the intense fiery lust with a romance.

Within the cinematic visual, acknowledges a physical longing can only take a couple but so far. Throughout the video, Anitta inserts displays of moments of vulnerably and emotional security to drive home its importance in health relationships.

This duality is tied back into the song’s thematic inspiration, Romeo And Juliet. Fortunately, for Anitta and all actors involved, no one dies in this video. But, a loss of true love can certainly feel like an intense death.

Watch the “Romeo” video above.