Anitta is gearing up for her world takeover. Tonight (March 21), the Brazilian superstar has shared “Double Team,” a sexy new collaboration with Bad Gyal and Brray.

As the title suggests, “Double Team” is about exactly what you think it’s about. In the song’s accompanying video, the three artists take to the streets of Brazil, embracing sexual liberation as they turn the heat up.

“Double Team” comes from Anitta’s upcoming album, Funk Generation, which is due for release later this spring.

“Funk Generation is an album where I celebrate my roots. It’s where I express the power of Rio’s funk in every track its unique, danceable, and sensual beats,” said Anitta in a statement. “It’s a rhythm born in the favelas, where I grew up, and it exudes resistance and art in every community. I’m proud to work on a project about a genre that has been unfairly stigmatized in Brazil but is slowly gaining recognition worldwide. In the album, I bring in important collaborations that helped me tell this story. I’ve been involved in every step of the production and visual direction, and I’ve achieved the result I’ve been aiming for.”

You can see the video for “Double Team” above.

Funk Generation is out 4/26 via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment. Find more information here.