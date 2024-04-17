Earlier this month, Anitta announced her tour, billed as Baile Funk Experience, including her first-ever North American leg. The tour is due to begin in Mexico City, Mexico on May 18, which is soon. Anitta’s new album is arriving even sooner.

On Wednesday, April 17, Anitta, Spotify Brasil, and Spotify Mexico collaboratively shared an Instagram post revealing Anitta’s Funk Generation cover art. Anitta had already confirmed the album’s release date as April 26 when she released “Double Team” featuring Brray and Bad Gyal on March 21.

“Funk Generation is an album where I celebrate my roots,” Anitta said in a statement upon releasing “Double Team” in late March. “It’s where I express the power of Rio’s funk in every track, its unique, danceable, and sensual beats. It’s a rhythm born in the favelas, where I grew up, and it exudes resistance and art in every community. I’m proud to work on a project about a genre that has been unfairly stigmatized in Brazil but is slowly gaining recognition worldwide. In the album, I bring in important collaborations that helped me tell this story. I’ve been involved in every step of the production and visual direction, and I’ve achieved the result I’ve been aiming for.”

Anitta also previously released “Mil Veces” last October.

Funk Generation is out 4/26 via Floresta Records Inc./Republic Records. Find more information here.