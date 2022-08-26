Over the course of 2022, Anitta has quickly become Brazil’s biggest global pop music star. Singing in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, she presents unique accessibility to different types of audiences from around the world. It’s also helped Anitta — who will be performing at the 2022 MTV VMAs — to attract a diverse set of collaborators, which is on full display on the newly-released Deluxe edition of her breakout album, Versions of Me.

The Versions Of Me deluxe album features 20 tracks in total including five new tracks. Among them are “Lobby,” her springy collaboration with Missy Elliott, “El Que Espera,” with Colombian singer Maluma, and “Dançarina [Remix],” a Latin American cross-cultural explosion with reggaeton star Nicky Jam, Brazilian artists MC Pedrinho and Pedro Sampaio, and French singer Dadju. Even ASAP Ferg hops on alongside Harv on “Practice.”

Check out the full tracklist for Versions Of Me below along with the album artwork.

1. “Lobby” (featuring Missy Elliott)

2. “El Que Espera” (featuring Maluma)

3. “Yo No Se” (featuring L7NNON & Maffio)

4. “Practice” (featuring A$AP Ferg & HARV)

5. “DANÇARINA [remix]” (featuring Nicky Jam, MC Pedrinho, Pedro Sampaio, & Dadju

6. “Envolver”

7. “Gata” (featuring Chencho Corleone)

8. “I’d Rather Have Sex”

9. “Gimme Your Number”(featuring x Ty Dolla Sign)

10. “Maria Elegante” (featuring Afro B)

11. “Love You”

12. “Boys Don’t Cry”

13. “Versions of Me”

14. “Turn It Up”

15. “Ur Baby” (featuring Khalid)

16. “Girl From Rio”

17. “Faking Love” (featuring Saweetie)”

18. “Que Rabão” (featuring Mr. Catra, YG, Papatinho, MC Kevin o Chris)

19. “Me Gusta” (with Cardi B & Myke Towers)

20. “Love Me, Love Me”

Versions Of Me deluxe is out now via Warner Records. Listen to it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.