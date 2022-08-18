Anitta And Missy Elliott Dance In A Hotel In Their New ‘Lobby’ Video

In August, Brazilian pop star Anitta joined forces with Missy Elliott for “Lobby,” a track on the deluxe edition of her album Versions Of Me. “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” Anitta said on Instagram about collaborating with the hip-hop legend.

The pair are back today with a music video for the song. It’s not short of grandeur — the outfits include high heels, lots of fur, and expensive dresses while they dance in a luxurious hotel whose colorful, fancy architecture adds to the exuberance of the track.

In April, Anitta saw Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore only a couple of weeks after her LP dropped. She posted about it in an entertaining Twitter thread: “Spoiler alert…hey peeps…can somebody who’s already sees The Secrets Of Dumbledore help me with his one… I went yesterday, but I was with a big group and the sound was low and there were no subtitles it was all in English… anyways, I missed two explanations… How and why did their sister die? Yes, I get that she was also an Obscurial. But I didn’t understand the broad point. I also missed the explanation about why Credence’s Dad abandoned him?”

Watch the video for “Lobby” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.