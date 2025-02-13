Are The Jonas Brothers Breaking Up?

“To our incredible fans, as a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately…” the post begins. “It’s been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It’s About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local to play for anyone who would listen.”

The note continued, “In the years that followed, you’ve given us a thousand lifetimes of incredible memories. We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you’ve been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we’ve all grown up together.”

This is when Jonas Brothers fans began to worry that they were announcing their break up, but based on the rest of the note, that is not the case.

“We are celebrating this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can’t wait to share it with you. 2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. A soundtrack.”

“Here’s to the next 20 years, and here’s to doing it together,” it ended. “The best is yet to come.” Including a Disney+ Christmas special.