Jonas Brothers' discography is massive, thanks in part to their early start. The "Waffle House" musician's Five Albums, One Night Tour supports this claim.

But, even with enough music to filled their impressive setlist, Jonas Brothers decided to squeeze in a few of songs by others acts. Yesterday (August 3), during the second night of their Hard Rock Live run in Hollywood, Florida, they performed a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

In the clip captured by a concertgoer, Jonas Brothers did the track justice with a comforting three part harmony. The crowd quickly chimed in to sing along with the rising pop star’s beloved single.

JONAS BROTHERS COVERING GOOD LUCK BABE pic.twitter.com/QojI82vgu0 — jill ♡‧₊˚⋅ (@COWB0YLIKEJILL) August 4, 2024

In a statement, Roan revealed the inspiration behind the track. “I needed to write a song about a common situationship within queer relationships,” she said. “Where someone is struggling with coming to terms with themselves. It’s a song about wishing well to someone who is avoidant of their true feelings.”

Although the Jonas Brothers don’t identify as queer, the record’s deep storytelling transcends sexual orientation. Typically, Roan isn’t a fan of newly garnered attention, but a co-sign from Jonas Brothers isn’t something to shy away.

With a rendition of Chappell Roan’s music knocked out, fans are curious as to which cover’s Jonas Brothers secretly have tucked away for future shows.