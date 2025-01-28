The Jonas Brothers are returning to Disney. Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, who got their start on the Disney-owned label Hollywood Records and starred in DCOM classic Camp Rock, will star in Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie (working title), a holiday comedy that will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “In the movie, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.”

You can watch a Love Actually-themed teaser for the special above.

After taking a long break to focus on their solo careers and personal lives, Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019. “Deciding to do this again as a band, it was on our terms,” Joe told Uproxx in a 2023 cover story. “The idea that we could step back up to the plate and say, Alright, this is what we want to do, and we’re ready for this, we’re so thrilled with how our fans opened their arms back up to us. Off to the races.” Nick added, “I mean, the early days of our career — moments like an album release week — came with a lot of firsts, a lot of anxiety, and a lot of incredible moments. But now, we are more comfortable in our own skin. It’s a unique spot to be in.”