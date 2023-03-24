Are Rosalía And Rauw Alejandro Engaged?

For years, fans of international music stars Rosalía, and Rauw Alejandro have begged the musicians to collaborate on a few tracks together. Well, their wish was granted earlier this month when the pair announced EP RR, a three-track project. Now, with the release of the official video for “Beso,” a single from the body of work, fans’ prayers may have been taken a lot more literally than they indeed.

In the video, the singer revealed that Rauw had popped the question. Rocking a shimmering diamond ring, Rosalía turned to Rauw to say, “I love you.” Fans, including rapper Cardi B, rushed to social media to congratulate the musicians on their engagement.

Cardi B congratulates Rosalía and Rauw on their engagement. ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/rPe2PTyUTt — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) March 24, 2023

Back in the summer of 2021, the pair sparked dating rumors after being spotted holding hands by paparazzi. But by singer Rosalía’s birthday that September, the couple couldn’t hold the secret any further, taking to social media to confirm that they were, in fact, dating.

Fast-forward to several mentions of the other in press interviews, a handful of red-carpet appearances together, and even tattoos of the other’s names or in Rosalía’s case her future husband’s initials, the pair is cementing their position as Latin music’s most beloved couple.