No, it is not Valentine’s Day, but love is still in the air, or at least for international music stars Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Yesterday, the pair dropped the official visual for their latest single, “Beso,” off their collaborative EP RR. After fans eagerly tuned into the video, they were shocked to find out that the musicians had taken their relationship to the next level.

As the couple serenaded each other with sweet nothings, eventually, the singer flashed her hand to the camera to reveal that her ring finger was no longer bare. Immediately after seeing Rosalía’s gleaming diamond ring, fans flooded social media to congratulate the pair on their pending nuptials. While others were confused by the news, leaving them to ask how long have Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro been dating?

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announce they’re engaged in the music video for their new collaborative single “Beso.” pic.twitter.com/JMyeA00D27 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2023

It is difficult to pinpoint an exact date, but according to People, the couple was first seen holding hands in August of 2021, thanks to the paparazzi catching them outside of The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood. Overwhelmed by the online speculation, on the singer’s birthday in September of that same year, the couple formally announced they were indeed an item.

By November, the couple was still going strong, sharing their baecation to Mexico with fans. Later that month, the pair accompanied each other to the Los40 Music Awards in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, posing for the cameras upon their arrival.

Then the couple dialed it up a notch by the end of the month, discussing their relationship with the media. Rauw spoke with Entertainment Tonight, while Rosalía shared her thoughts with Rolling Stone.