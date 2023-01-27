Rauw Alejandro finally revealed “Track 7” on his latest album Saturno. The Puerto Rican superstar teamed up with reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee for his new single “Panties y Brasieres” which was released last night (January 26).

When Alejandro released his Saturno album last November, one of the songs was missing. “Track 7” originally played a “loading” message. Now that song has been unloaded as “Panties y Brasieres.” He let it be known that they recorded the collaboration before Daddy Yankee’s official retirement from music last month. Alejandro is known as “el zorro,” or the “fox,” while he calls Daddy Yankee “la cabra,” or the “G.O.A.T.”

“The last dance!!” Alejandro wrote on Twitter. “El zorro and la CABRA!! I’m not lying to you. The literal last dance. YANKEEMAN in Saturno.”

Yankee se retiro mi gente, este tema esta grabado desde el año pasado, yo tire en su album, y el en el mio. Cuando les digo: The Last Dance!! El Zorro y la CABRA!! NO LES MIENTO!!😂🤘🏼

Literal THE LAST DANCE, YANKEEMAN en Saturno 🪐 Para mi un sueño cumplido 🙏🏼 — RAULEETO (@rauwalejandro) January 27, 2023

Alejandro and Daddy Yankee embrace reggaeton music’s roots in the freaky club banger. The song includes a sample of “Camuflash” from the ’90s Playero #40 mixtape that featured a young Daddy Yankee. Alejandro once again pushes reggaeton’s classic perreo sound into the future with his electronica touch. Alongside Daddy Yankee, he sings about the bras and panties that have flown their way during their concerts.

More bras and panties are going to hit the stage when Alejandro kicks off his Saturno World Tour on February 18. Alejandro is nominated for Best Música Urbana Album at next month’s Grammy Awards for his Trap Cake, Vol. 2 EP.