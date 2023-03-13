Rosalía may have dominated the charts with her massive album Motomami last year, but she’s not taking a break. Since then, she’s unveiled a deluxe edition, a “Bizcochito” remix, a “Despechá” remix, and a song called “LLYLM.” Today, she’s back with something totally new to keep fans hooked.

On social media, the singer announced RR, a three-track project with fellow singer and her rumored boyfriend Rauw Alejandro. She shared the red and black artwork for it, as well as the release date, which is as soon as March 24.

Earlier this month, she gave a speech about her job as a producer while accepting the Producer Of The Year Award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. “A producer’s job is a job in the shadow,” she said. “Just producers know what other producers have done. Let’s be real. And it’s not very fun. It’s not. Whoever tells you otherwise, they lying. It’s like 15 hours a day nonstop maybe working on a sound. It comes from love, it comes from obsession, maybe a little bit. That’s why you stay in that small-ass room, no windows, while everybody else around you is at home just chilling, eating something nice, laughing, having sex, living life, just regular human, cool sh*t, you know?”