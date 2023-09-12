Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Dating?

Travis Kelce has proven himself to be an especially eligible bachelor: The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a couple Super Bowls to his name and is considered one of the greatest football players ever. On top of that, he also showed he’s down to have fun when he hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this year. When he shot his shot with Taylor Swift this summer, though, things didn’t go how he hoped. Rumor has it, however, that the situation has progressed since then.

A source reportedly told The Messenger, “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.” A source also reportedly told TMSPN, “Taylor Swift had scheduled to go to a place she frequents with Travis Kelce.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce have made a public comment about their potential relationship.

As for Kelce’s first attempt at getting in touch with Swift, he explained on a July episode of the New Heights podcast, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.” (He was presumably joking about taking it personally.)