Travis Kelce was able to parlay winning his second Super Bowl into getting a chance to host Saturday Night Live. The Kansas City Chiefs star tweeted early on in the 2022 NFL season that getting the opportunity to host the show “would be a dream come true,” and on Saturday night, that finally came to fruition.

Unsurprisingly, the Pro Bowl tight end brought some folks with him as he stood on stage for his monologue. Specifically, Kelce’s family sat in the audience, as his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, was joined by their parents. Part of the monologue was spent on how the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl, which meant Travis was able to get a few jokes off at his older brother’s expense.

Travis Kelce's monologue! pic.twitter.com/ETJfAaELNj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

After making an joke about how the two brothers rode home in their mom’s minivan after the game, Travis decided to prod a little bit. “Even though his team lost after being up 10 points at half, my brother is actually really happy for me,” he said as the camera panned to a kinda bummed out Jason at the 2:31 mark of the above video. That was not all, as Travis then felt the need to bring up the controversial holding call on Eagles defensive back James Bradberry committed against Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that led to Kansas City’s game-winning score.

“And he agrees that the ref made the right call, it was a holding,” Travis said while Jason got a bit more upset. Our assumption is that this will, almost certainly, come up on the next edition of their podcast.