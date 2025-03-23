In less than a week, the long-awaited deluxe version of Ariana Grande’s album Eternal Sunshine will hit streaming platform. The wave of new Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead tracks isn’t the only thing she’s ready to unload.

The upcoming body of work will be paired with an official short film. Today (March 23), “The Boy Is Mine” singer announced the forthcoming film’s screening schedule and host cities.

Unlike last year’s trend of nationwide showings for music adjacent pictures, Grande’s Brighter Days Ahead short film will only be presented in select cities. On Sunday, March 30, fans can attend an exclusive screening in either Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, or Grande’s hometown Boca Raton, Florida.

The exact location for the screenings has not yet been disclosed. However, Grande did post the RSVP link in order to gain entry into the event on her official Instagram page. On the landing page, Grande stressed that even if supporters signed up before the screening’s March 26, 9 a.m. Eastern cutout time, that does not guarantee them a seat.

Still, Grande’s biggest fans have rushed to have their names added to the exclusive guest list. For the time being, fans are counting down the days until Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead is released.

To RSVP for Ariana Grande’s Brighter Days Ahead screenings, click here.

Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead is out 3/28 via Republic Records. Find more information here.