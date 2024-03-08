Ariana Grande was on top of the pop world a few years ago with her 2019 album Thank U, Next and 2020’s Positions. Since then, though, fans have been waiting for more. More has finally arrived: Her new album, Eternal Sunshine, is out now. Grande also marked the release with a fresh video for “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).”

The song is a thumping banger led by synths and inspired by ’80s pop sounds. On the track, Grande comes to terms with the fact that a relationship isn’t going to turn out the way she had hoped. As for the video, it’s inspired by the memory-erasing procedure from the movie Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

Meanwhile, in a recent Zane Lowe interview, Grande explained how her time away from music changed her relationship with it, saying, “I had a very interesting relationship to music before I left for Wicked. I think that the time away was really healing. It’s so interesting because I came back and I’ve loved every minute of making this album: the videos, rehearsing, putting the roll-out together, doing the photo shoots, every single part of it. More than ever before in my life, I’ve been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savor it this time in a way that I don’t think I was able to before.”

Watch the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” video above.

Eternal Sunshine is out now via Republic. Find more information here.