Ariana Grande Confirms Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion Are On Her ’34+35′ Remix

Well, that mystery didn’t last long. After only a day of speculation from fans, Ariana Grande has already confirmed that the two guest artists on the remix of her popular Positions single “34+35” are rappers Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Fans had already theorized the two rappers as possible additions to the track, which seemed to be affirmed by Megan Thee Stallion’s comment on Ariana’s announcement post. Now that they’ve been confirmed, all that remains is the wait until the song drops tonight/tomorrow at midnight ET.

“34+35” became an instant fan favorite from Positions thanks to Ariana’s flirtatious and racy lyrics, so Doja and Megan, who both ply their sexuality to uproarious effect in their own music, make perfect sense as guest stars on the track. Fans were sure that Ariana and Doja were set to collaborate soon due to Doja’s sly post suggesting a hidden significance behind her social media follows after she reset the count to only include a handful of artists, but many thought that the collaboration would come on Doja’s own album which is set for release sometime this year.

Doja did already collaborate with Saweetie on the latter’s new single “Best Friend,” while Megan has been a favored feature artist lately, helping take Cardi B’s “WAP” to legendary status within weeks of its release. Meanwhile, Ariana is continuing to promote her album Positions as she prepares to marry fiance Dalton Gomez.

The “34+35” remix is due tonight at midnight ET.