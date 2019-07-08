Getty Image

Ariana Grande is in the midst of touring in support of her latest album, Thank U, Next, and the trek apparently comes at an emotional time in her life. During her July 6 stop at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center, fans noticed that Grande was crying on stage while performing “R.E.M.,” which some believe is about her former fiance Pete Davidson.

After the show, Grande shared a now-deleted message on Instagram, in which she wrote about where she’s at in her life right now, saying, “i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot!” She then wrote about how appreciative she is of the support she receives from her fans, saying, “i thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and i appreciate it. and all of you so much.”

Read Grande’s full message below.