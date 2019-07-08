Ariana Grande is in the midst of touring in support of her latest album, Thank U, Next, and the trek apparently comes at an emotional time in her life. During her July 6 stop at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center, fans noticed that Grande was crying on stage while performing “R.E.M.,” which some believe is about her former fiance Pete Davidson.
After the show, Grande shared a now-deleted message on Instagram, in which she wrote about where she’s at in her life right now, saying, “i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot!” She then wrote about how appreciative she is of the support she receives from her fans, saying, “i thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and i appreciate it. and all of you so much.”
Read Grande’s full message below.
“tour is wild. life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. i’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music. i’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. i’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true. no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings coming up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started. i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot! i thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and i appreciate it. and all of you so much.
i’m sharing this because i’m grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but i want you to know, you aren’t along and i think you’re doing great.
love you.”