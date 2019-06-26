Getty Image

For the past week or so, there’s been a big rumor making the rounds: There has been speculation that a huge collaboration between Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey is coming soon. Although details are still vague, it looks like Grande and Cyrus confirmed the news. They both shared the same looping 14-second video featuring the logo of the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, and Cyrus tagged Grande and Del Rey in her tweet. The Charlie’s Angels Twitter account also shared the video and, like Grande, noted that a trailer will be released tomorrow.

The rumor started last week, when Grande and Cyrus were seen liking Instagram posts about a rumored collaboration between the two and Del Rey. That wasn’t the only evidence: The Charlie’s Angels Giphy account made a post tagging Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey, but have since deleted the tags. Additionally, Instagram stickers related to the movie started appearing when searching for all three artists in the dropdown menu when creating a new Instagram story.

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have both liked Instagram posts regarding their rumored collaboration with Lana Del Rey👀 pic.twitter.com/IuWJoNubdh — Lana Del Rey Info (@LDReyInfo) June 19, 2019

A recent post on the official GIPHY account for the new @CharliesAngels film tagged Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus. The tags have since been deleted, fueling rumors that the pop divas will collaborate on a song for the film. pic.twitter.com/ztK3acGhGs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2019

This wouldn’t be the first time that Grande and Cyrus teamed up. Cyrus performed at Grande’s Manchester benefit concert in 2017, and the two also linked up for a cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in 2015.