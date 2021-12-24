Following a few years of turmoil, Ariana Grande seems to be in a really good place lately. At the end of 2019, she released one of her best albums to date, Positions, and announced this March she’d accepted a role as a guest judge on The Voice. Right around Christmas last year, she got engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and the pair tied the knot at their home in Montecito this spring for an intimate ceremony.

Today, however, fans woke up and noticed that Ariana had deactivated her Twitter account. She’s been posting on her Instagram story throughout the day, so it seems like her social media presence isn’t a thing of the past, but there was no message or reasoning behind the step with Twitter. Of course, there are plenty of reasons why anyone — and especially a celebrity — would want a break from the endless doom scrolling that Twitter often elicits. And even more so in a world where the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has once again led to many cancellations.

But it might also be that Ari is readying new music or signaling the beginning of a new era, so fans are also wondering what she might have up her sleeve with the move. Keep an eye out for more info either way, now that The Voice is over, we just might be getting new music.