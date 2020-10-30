Ariana Grande And Doja Cat Ask The Important Questions On ‘Motive’

For months now, there has been talk of a collaboration between Ariana Grande and Doja Cat. Well, Grande dropped her new album, Positions, today, and sure enough, Doja joins the party on “Motive.”

Doja is one of just a trio of featured artists on Positions (the others being The Weeknd and Ty Dolla Sign), and she makes her time on the album count. On the track, the pair wonder about a special somebody’s motives for trying to be with them, and Doja begins her verse, “You treat me like gold, baby / Now you wanna spoil me / Did you want a trophy or you wanna sport me, baby?” She later concludes, “Say what you want, I needed a real bona fide G / Can you promise me you’ll bring it all tonight? / ‘Cause I need you to be wise / Tell me everything that’s on your mind, come on.”

Grande previously told Zane Lowe about the collab way back in a May interview, saying, “I love her. I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop. But I love her so much. I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air. I think she’s brilliant and so talented.”

Listen to “Motive” above.

