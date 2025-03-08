Despite her raved about role in Wicked, Ariana Grande has turned up empty-handed following the conclusion of the 2025 awards season. Through it all, fans of the “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” singer have been unwavering with their support. Seemingly as a way to thank them, soon Grande will share a token of her appreciation.

Today (March 8), Ariana Grande shared a video teaser subtly confirming her long-awaited Eternal Sunshine Deluxe album is officially on the way. In the clip (viewable here), momentous of innocence including a teddy bear and other sentimental items are boxed then incinerated. The video quickly cuts to the debris scattered on the pavement as a figure makes their way through the rubble.

Although the uploaded lacked a caption confirming such, the updated pre-save link and the post being shared with account Brighter Days Inc. (a call back to the initial Eternal Sunshine) all point to such.

Back in March 2024, Grande updated the project with four new tracks [“Imperfect For You (Acoustic),” “True Story (Acapella),” “Yes, And?.” featuring Mariah Carey, and “Supernatural” featuring Troye Sivan].

Still, fans expected more was on the horizon. During an appearance on Penn Badgley’ Podcrushed podcast, Grande confirmed that, saying: “It’s funny because I really thought that it was just a very concise body of work that it what it is, and I think, forever in my head, Eternal Sunshine is that album. But, with time, I’m like, Oh, maybe there are some new ideas that could be included […] But yeah, I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s some more, but I would like to do a deluxe at some point.”

While the pre-save and pre-order link (accessible here) is live, a tentative release date has not yet been shared.