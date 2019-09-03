Getty Image

It appears that Forever 21 isn’t in the best position financially right now. The clothing retailer is apparently considering filing for bankruptcy, and now it looks like they could be out $10 million: Ariana Grande is suing the company for $10 million after they allegedly used her likeness in a marketing campaign without her consent.

According to court documents, Grande was in talks with Forever 21 beauty brand Riley Rose about collaborating on a joint marketing campaign, talks that ultimately came to an end in February, as the brand didn’t offer enough money for “a celebrity of Ms. Grande’s stature.” Grande alleges that after that, the company decided to use Grande’s likeness anyway, as Grande alleges the company used audio and lyrics from her single “7 Rings,” as well as a model who bears an “uncanny” resemblance to Grande, to “falsely [suggest] Ms. Grande’s endorsement.” Court documents say that Forever 21 did not remove the content in question after being asked to by Grande’s team.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, seeks damages for copyright and trademark infringement, false endorsement, and violating Grande’s right of publicity.

$10 million would certainly be a nice get for Grande, who is already doing just fine money-wise, as she was one of the top-paid celebrities of the past year.