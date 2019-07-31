Getty Image

Jim Carrey has earned himself plenty of fans over the past few decades, and it appears one of the most passionate ones is Ariana Grande: She previously admitted that her first AIM username as a kid was “jimcarreyfan42.” She has since met the actor, and now she has revealed that the two have worked together, as Grande will be making an appearance on the upcoming season of Kidding.

Grande shared a photo of her and Carrey hugging, and she gushed about him on Instagram, writing:

“there aren’t words. i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it.”

Lizzo is happy for Grande as well, as she wrote in the Instagram comments, “Wait…. this is….. incredible…. omg…. like my literal dream…… god bless this union.” Kidding creator Dave Holstein also made an appearance in the comments and offered Grande some praise, writing, “You crushed it Ari. It’s going to be such a special episode of @shokidding !!! You’re the best.”

Grande and Carrey has an open and heartwarming dialogue about depression over social media this year, during which the two expressed mutual admiration for each other. Grande previously met Carrey in 2014 and was similarly excited about the experience: On April 21 of that year, she tweeted, “today’s the day I meet Jim Carrey,” and later added, “met my childhood crush Jim Carrey. could even speak. he was kind, warm and human. I’m so happy.”

