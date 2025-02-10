Over the past year or so, creatives have been more vocal with speaking out about the issues with fame, particularly newfound fame (thanks in part to rising star Chappell Roan bringing these topics to the forefront). Roan has gotten a bunch of support for her takes, and now Ariana Grande has a related idea: Young artists should have therapy provided to them by film/TV studios and record labels.

Grande is a guest on a new episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, and there, she said (as Variety notes):

“It’s so important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make it a part of the contract when you sign on to do something that’s going to change your life in that way, on that scale. You need a therapist to be seeing several times a week.”

She added that labels and studios “should be responsible for protecting” artists from the negative impacts of fame and other drastic life changes that come with it.

Grande also said, “When these people are cast in these life-changing roles, or when they get that record deal, when they get that moment, that should be non-negotiable in the contract. Because to be an artist, you are a vulnerable person with your heart on your sleeve. […] So the same person who is meant to do art is the exact same person who is not meant to deal with that sh*t.”

Find the full episode here.