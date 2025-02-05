Billie Eilish And Ariana Grande Are Both Eager To Make A Song Together

Save for the occasional exception in her discography, Billie Eilish doesn’t do a lot of collaborations, at least not as many as most pop stars as big as she is. That said, she’d be more than happy to link up with Ariana Grande, who actually feels the same way.

After a screening of Wicked at the Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles yesterday (February 4), Eilish hosted an on-stage conversation between herself and Grande. Towards the end of the chat, Eilish had a verbal slip-up as she said (as Billboard notes), “A few more songs and then we go.” She and Grande then started laughing, and Eilish corrected, “Songs? Did I say songs? Oh my god, I meant questions. I’m on tour! I’m used to saying that.”

Grande then responded, “We do need to do that, though, at some point,” which got cheers from the audience. Eilish replied, “We do need to do that. We need to do that. […] I would love to do that.” (Here’s a video of some of that moment.)

Elsewhere, Eilish discussed how big a fan of Grande she is, saying, “I remember finding out that you got the job through the internet and I was like, ‘F*ck yeah, that’s so sick, she’s wanted that for so long.’ I didn’t even know you then, at all. I was so excited.”