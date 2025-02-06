Ariana Grande had one of the best and most memorable Saturday Night Live episodes of 2024, thanks to elements like her spot-on Celine Dion impression and the viral “Domingo” sketch. Another highlight was the “Charades With Mom” sketch, which sees Grande get unexpectedly aggressive during a family game night and accuse her son’s boyfriend of having a “tiny pecker.”

Well, it turns out that was based on a true story.

Grande was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (February 5), Grande recalled how an actual game night with her family inspired the sketch, saying:

“It was based on a true event. We were having a game night and, you know, my family is very… they love games very much. I just love to play them, but certain other family members love to win them. It’s life or death, and one of my brother’s husband’s brothers made a joke, or was winning and was like, ‘Haha, we’re really winning,’ you know, that kind of thing. And my mom was like, ‘What, you got a tiny dick or something?’ And I was like [pantomimes holding a phone], ‘Bowen, we have to write a sketch.’ I was like, ‘There’s something here.'”

Grande previously recounted this story on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast in November.

