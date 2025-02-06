Pop

Ariana Grande’s ‘Tiny Pecker’ Sketch On ‘SNL’ Was Based On A True Story, It Turns Out

Ariana Grande had one of the best and most memorable Saturday Night Live episodes of 2024, thanks to elements like her spot-on Celine Dion impression and the viral “Domingo” sketch. Another highlight was the “Charades With Mom” sketch, which sees Grande get unexpectedly aggressive during a family game night and accuse her son’s boyfriend of having a “tiny pecker.”

Well, it turns out that was based on a true story.

Grande was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (February 5), Grande recalled how an actual game night with her family inspired the sketch, saying:

“It was based on a true event. We were having a game night and, you know, my family is very… they love games very much. I just love to play them, but certain other family members love to win them. It’s life or death, and one of my brother’s husband’s brothers made a joke, or was winning and was like, ‘Haha, we’re really winning,’ you know, that kind of thing. And my mom was like, ‘What, you got a tiny dick or something?’ And I was like [pantomimes holding a phone], ‘Bowen, we have to write a sketch.’ I was like, ‘There’s something here.'”

Grande previously recounted this story on an episode of the Las Culturistas podcast in November.

Check out the full interview above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Weeknd Bids A Long Goodbye
by: Uproxx authors
Central Cee Revels In The Fruits Of His Labor On The Prevailing ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors