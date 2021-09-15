Unfortunately like many celebrities these days, Ariana Grande has to deal with a number of stalkers. That was the case this week when a frightening situation took place outside the Positions singer’s home that ended with an arrest.

According to a report from TMZ, 23-year-old Aharon Brown was taken into custody after showing up outside Grande’s Hollywood Hills home at 2 a.m. on Friday morning. Brown reportedly faced Grande’s security and demanded to be let in to see the singer. When Grande’s security refused Brown’s repeated requests and told him to leave, he reportedly threatened them by brandishing a knife. Security promptly called LAPD, who showed up on the scene and arrested Brown on felony charges.

TMZ’s report states it’s unclear whether or not the singer was actually at home when the incident went down, but her team did note they have filed a restraining order against Brown on Grande’s behalf. A judge allegedly granted Grande a temporary restraining order, which will be in effect until Brown’s trial.

This isn’t the first time Grande has had to file a restraining order against someone. Back in May 2020, the singer and her mother were both granted a five-year restraining order against a 20-year-old man who trespassed on her LA property. The man was reportedly able to get past security and was carrying a love letter addressed to Grande before being arrested on site.