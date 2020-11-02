The top of the charts is a space with which Ariana Grande is familiar. She has had a handful of No. 1 singles in her day, and now she has earned another: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated November 7, “Positions” has debuted at No. 1. It’s her fifth No. 1 single and it extends her record for the most songs to debut on top.

While the song is her fifth No. 1, it has brought about a lot of firsts for Grande. She is now the first artist to have three songs debut at No. 1 in the same year (the other two being “Rain On Me” and “Stuck With U”). She’s also the first artist with three No. 1 singles in a year since Drake in 2018. Additionally, Grande is the first woman (and only artist overall along with Drake) since Rihanna has four chart-toppers and Katy Perry had three, both in 2010.

After hearing the news, Grande took a moment to thank her collaborators, writing, “congratulations to this most incredible and deserving team @TBHITS @amnija_ @LondonOnDaTrack #positions !!!! thank u so much everyone for showing this song so much love. it is such an honor.”

Meanwhile, it was also a huge week for Luke Combs, whose “Forever After All” debuted at No. 2. The song is the highest-ever debut for a male country artist, with the previous high coming from Garth Brooks’ “Lost In You” (released as Chris Gaines), which debuted at No. 5 in September 1999. With Grande and Combs debuting in the top two spots, this is only the third time in history two songs have debuted at Nos. 1 and 2 in the same week.

