Ariana Grande returned as a guest judge on season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race. On Friday (January 6), the pop superstar made quite the entrance dressed as a past drag queen icon. She also had invaluable advice for the contestants.

The season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race was split into two episodes. When the first batch of drag queens entered the Werk Room, Grande made a surprise entrance of her own. She channeled season six contestant Vivacious who had made her entrance with the foam head Ornacia. Grande donned an outfit that was similar to Vivacious’ iconic look with an Ornacia of her own. “Mother has arrived!” Grande said just like Vivacious eight years ago.

While meeting the drag queens, Grande talked about the first time she appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race during season seven in 2015. She filmed her episode right after shooting the “Bang Bang” music video with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj, so she felt exhausted and didn’t get to fully enjoy the experience. Grande encouraged them to embrace the moment. She also highlighted the important work that drag queens are doing for LGBTQ+ representation around the world.

“I think drag is the most infectious and joyous art form that there is,” Grande said. “Thank you guys for bringing so much joy to the lives of the Drag Race fans and to everyone.”

While hanging with RuPaul, Grande added that she was excited to be a part of the season premiere and that her “p*ssy was on fire.” She also took pride in saying RuPaul’s catchphrase: “Good luck and don’t f*ck it up!”

Grande appeared on the second episode of the season premiere as well. Amethyst and Irene Dubois ended up as the bottom two drag queens of the week. They had to Lipsync For Their Lives to Grande’s smash hit “7 Rings.” Amethyst was deemed safe to stay for another week while Dubois became the first drag queen to sashay away this season.