Ariana Grande guested on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast recently and it yielded some noteworthy breakouts: Grande wants to release a deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine and she discussed her habit of casting actors famous for playing serial killers in her videos.
One of the biggest takeaways, though, was a moment where Grande appeared to switch between using two different versions of her speaking voice, one lower-pitched and one higher. Well, according to Grande herself, fans weren’t just hearing things, and it’s actually intentional on Grande’s part.
In a TikTok comment (as Pop Crave notes), Grande explained, “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health [tea emoji] i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing [crying emoji] i’ve always done this BYE.”
This actually isn’t the first time Grande has explained this vocal preservation method of hers. When the clip first made the rounds, one X (formerly Twitter) user shared an older video of Grande in which she says, “I’m speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in, because I’ve been doing a lot of interviews all day and I’m trying to keep my voice healthy.”
Here Ariana talks about speaking in a higher placement to preserve her voice. It’s something some singers do
She’s also a theatre kid and it’s very expressive so it’s normal her voice fluctuates
Some people are tryna make it seem something it’s not
This video is 10 year ago pic.twitter.com/sg8noAQxFs
— ᏒΛIП | ᵖᵒˢⁱᵗⁱᵒⁿˢ ❀ ☀️ (@itsyaboyari__) June 17, 2024