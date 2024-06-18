Ariana Grande guested on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast recently and it yielded some noteworthy breakouts: Grande wants to release a deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine and she discussed her habit of casting actors famous for playing serial killers in her videos.

One of the biggest takeaways, though, was a moment where Grande appeared to switch between using two different versions of her speaking voice, one lower-pitched and one higher. Well, according to Grande herself, fans weren’t just hearing things, and it’s actually intentional on Grande’s part.

In a TikTok comment (as Pop Crave notes), Grande explained, “habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health [tea emoji] i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing [crying emoji] i’ve always done this BYE.”

Ariana Grande comments on viral video of her voice change: “i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing 😭 i’ve always done this BYE” pic.twitter.com/E4LYyWwpnO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 18, 2024

This actually isn’t the first time Grande has explained this vocal preservation method of hers. When the clip first made the rounds, one X (formerly Twitter) user shared an older video of Grande in which she says, “I’m speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in, because I’ve been doing a lot of interviews all day and I’m trying to keep my voice healthy.”