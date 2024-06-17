Is Ariana Grande Releasing An Eternal Sunshine Deluxe Album?

Roughly 21 minutes into the episode, Sophie Ansari asked Grande whether there were “anything that you didn’t include that you wish you could have included” on the 13-track record. Grande responded with more insight than anyone could have hoped for.

“It’s funny that you say that because I’ve been writing a little bit recently,” the two-time Grammy winner said. “I’ve been living in the studio.”

Badgley represented every fan’s inner monologue by interrupting with, “Release it!”

Grande continued, “I will, I will. I think I will. Yeah, I think I will. It’s funny because I really thought that it was just a very concise body of work that it what it is, and I think, forever in my head, Eternal Sunshine is that album. But, with time, I’m like, Oh, maybe there are some new ideas that could be included, so I went to the studio the day after the [2024] Met [Gala], and I stayed for, like, ten days. I was literally living there, and I felt like I woke up today, and I felt like Austin Powers being unfrozen. […] But yeah, I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s some more, but I would like to do a deluxe at some point.”

Grande added that, at one point, she envisioned doing “two little mini” albums “or one big one,” and she’s “still kind of deciding,” but either way, it sounds like more Eternal Sunshine is on the horizon.

Grande released Eternal Sunshine on March 8. Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe) arrived three days later, featuring a “Supernatural” remix with Troye Sivan, “Yes, And?” with Mariah Carey, an acoustic version of “Imperfect For You” and “True Story (A Cappella).”

Watch the full Podcrushed episode above.