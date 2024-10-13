Sports sketches on Saturday Night Live are always very hit or miss, but Saturday night’s episode hosted by Ariana Grande featured a good one. Sports sketches tend to be best when they have an athlete hosting, but when they don’t have a sports star on stage, their best work is often poking fun at sports television, rather than the games themselves.

That was what they did with Grande on Saturday, as throughout the night they took advantage of having an incredible singer hosting the show with a number of musical bits. In a pre-taped sketch, they had Grande do an impression of Celine Dion, imagining if the iconic artist turned her hit “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” into a promo song for the UFC. For one, Grande is one of a very few people that could possibly do a sketch as Celine Dion and have it sound right, but beyond that, the writing staff did a tremendous job with the lyrics.

“When you punch me like this, when you choke me like that,” is some truly inspired work, and Grande not only nails doing a Celine Dion remix, but her generally passionate energy and earnestness when doing anything — even if that were to be a UFC promo song.