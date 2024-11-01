Hallow-who? While most of the country is trick-or-treating in their costumes tonight, Ava Max has already taken down the pumpkins and ghosts for tinsel and holly. The rising pop singer gets an early jump on the holiday season with a festive new single, “1 Wish.” Trading in the hardcore synths and danceable beats of her usual work, Max goes all-in on holiday spirit, with jingle bells, doo-wop keys, and sweeping strings as she sings about all the happiness Christmas should bring. You can almost smell the chestnuts roasting on the open fire.

“1 Wish” follows 2024 singles like “My Oh My” and “Spot A Fake,” which both leaned more heavily on synthpop production techniques.

In late 2023, Max promised, “New music is being made and some is already done [shushing emoji] new chapter awaits… Cookin in the studio [chef emoji] won’t be MIA for long.” While it remains to be seen if that meant that Max had a new album in the works — indeed, a Christmas album — along with “1 Wish,’ the promise is certain to keep fans on their toes — and on the lookout for a project that goes well with mistletoe and eggnog.

You can listen to Ava Max’s festive new single “1 Wish” above.