Last week, Major League Baseball used former Uproxx cover star Ava Max’s “My Oh My” to soundtrack an Instagram Reel hyping up Opening Day. The Reel simultaneously built anticipation for “My Oh My,” which Max finally released today (April 4) alongside a dance-heavy video directed by Hunter Moreno.

“So proud to announce ‘My Oh My’ is out now,” Max wrote on Instagram. “I have been working on this record for the last 6 months and I couldn’t be more excited for it to finally be yours. The third era begins now.”

“I’m like, my oh my,” Max sings in the upbeat dance-pop song. “Baby, this my kind of night / Flashing lights up on my body Feels like ’90s paparazzi / I’m like, my oh my / Baby, this my kind of night / Strangers dancing all around me / Feels like straight out of a movie.”

Right on cue, several dancers appear all around Max for a 10-second group choreography. Then, Max casually applies more lip gloss while seemingly unbothered by relentless paparazzi, blinding camera flashes, and starstruck fans. Later, she’s dancing even more freely on a table in a dimly lit bar — clearly very aware of how her presence affects people and disinterested in dimming her star for anyone.

Diamonds & Dancefloors, Max’s sophomore studio album, was released in January 2023. She also contributed “Choose Your Fighter” to the Grammy-winning Barbie: The Album.

Last November, Max posted on X (formerly Twitter) that she was “cookin’ in the studio,” also noting, “I promise new music is being made and some is already done [shushing emoji] new chapter awaits.”

Watch the “My Oh My” video above.

Ava Max is a Warner Music artist and Barbie: The Album is a Warner Music release. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.