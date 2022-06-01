Ava Max dropped a bomb on NBC’s The Today Show when she announced her forthcoming, highly anticipated sophomore album Diamonds & Dancefloors is set to release on October 14. The multi-Platinum pop star coupled the news with an interview and live performance of her new song “Maybe You’re The Problem,” the lead single for Diamonds & Dancefloors. The record also has a video out that was directed by Joseph Kahn. “Maybe You’re The Problem” marks Ava Max’s first release since 2021’s “Everytime I Cry.”

The 28-year-old is riding a wave of momentum after her debut album Heaven & Hell was certified RIAA Platinum, starring the 4-times Platinum smash hit “Sweet But Psycho,” 2-times Platinum “Kings & Queens,” and the also-Platinum “My Head & Heart.” Max has also seen much success with her recent Tiesto collaboration “The Motto,” which entered the top 5 of Billboard‘s “Dance/Electronic Songs” chart.

Ava Max had a strong 2021 overall, being named to the Forbes “30 Under 30″ list. With Diamonds & Dancefloors, she has the opportunity to take things even further.

Check out Max’s performance of “Maybe You’re The Problem” on The Today Show above.

Diamonds & Dancefloors is out 10/14 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

