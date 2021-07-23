Earlier in June, global pop star Ava Max released her bumping single “Everytime I Cry.” Now, there’s a cinematic new video to go with the song, featuring Max building a lush landscape out of a desert using only her tears. As the water level rises, it’d be easy to draw visual comparisons to TLC’s classic “Waterfalls” visual. And while I’m making Y2K video comparisons, Max’s dancing and overall reliance on CGI and green screen nature landscapes definitely brings to mind Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever,” too.

In a statement about the clip, Max said, “This video demonstrates power within vulnerability. I wanted to tell a story that has the viewer watch me turn weakness into strength.” As previously noted, Max, who released her debut album Heaven & Hell in 2019, is still working on her next era of music. In June, she tweeted, “This is not the next era quite yet […] it’s a continuation of heaven and hell.”

As Uproxx’s Carolyn Droke pointed out, Max is still getting great momentum out of her Heaven & Hell era; the project cemented her stardom, arriving after two of her songs had gone No. 1 in several countries. Her album’s track “Kings & Queens” boasts over one billion streams, making her the one of the most-streamed female artists in the world.

Watch “Everytime I Cry” above. Heaven & Hell is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

