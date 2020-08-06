Pop

Saweetie And Lauv Hop On An Alternate Version Of Ava Max’s Empowering ‘Kings & Queens’

Contributing Writer

Though Ava Max has yet to release an album, the singer has already secured a major-label deal and shared a handful of successful singles. Now, Ava is gearing up for her debut record Heaven & Hell. Recently the singer shared the empowering and dancefloor-ready bop “Kings & Queens” but now Max reimagines the single by calling on singers Saweetie and Lauv to join in on the track.

For the alternate version of “Kings & Queens,” Lauv drops his signature lovelorn lyrical delivery to instead sing with an Auto-Tuned edge. “She’s a queen and I’m just lucky to get close to the throne / I’m not worthy, I’m not worthy, but she’s taking me home / No damsel in distress, don’t need to save her / She’s a goddess, I will never try to change her,” Lauv sings.

Saweetie’s verse arrives later and further contributes to the self-assured message. “Shout out to the girls from the ‘burb to the trap / I don’t need a man for shit, put myself on the map / And they thought I was done / I ain’t even hit my peak and I’m still on the run,” Saweetie spits.

Listen to “Kings & Queens Pt. 2” above.

Heaven & Hell is out 9/18 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

