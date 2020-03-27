Ava Max Is A Glamorous Monarch In Her Pastel ‘Kings & Queens’ Video

While she’s been making music for some time now, Ava Max is gearing up to release her debut record, due later this year. After establishing herself as a pop powerhouse in 2019, Ava Max shared the soaring single “Kings & Queens.” Max now returns with a captivating visual to accompany the expansive track.

Directed by Isaac Rentz, Ava Max is a benevolent monarch in the clip. Armed with a sword, Max surveys her queendom from the comfort of her golden throne. Accompanied by her loyal subjects, Max celebrates her monarchy with eruptive choreography and an elegant dinner spread. Showcasing her knack for being a leader, Max belts her empowering and tongue-in-cheek lyrics: “No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me / Once I start breathin’ fire, you can’t tame me / And you might think I’m weak without a sword / But if I had one, it’d be bigger than yours,” she belts.

The video arrives after a prolific 2019. Not only did the pop singer receive the honor of performing live at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, but she also debuted a handful of impressive singles like “Salt,” “Torn,” and “Freaking Me Out.”

Watch the “Kings & Queens” video above.

Ava Max is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.