Who needs an authenticator when Uproxx cover star Ava Max could quite easily offer her services? The “Ghost” singer is calling out any and all fraudsters on her latest record.

Yesterday (September 19), Ava Max released a follow-up to her single “My Oh My.” On her latest track, “Spot A Fake,” Ava Max continues her intoxicating run of dance floor friendly bops.

For “Spot A Fake,” Max turns her irresistible sonics against romantic lovers with ulterior motives, which, given her pop star status, is quite useful. “I could spot a fake from a mile away / Oh, I could spot the bad in the girl that you date / She’s playin’ with your, playin’ with your heart ’til it breaks / I got a sixth sense when it comes to a b*tch / She’s just a demon blowin’ a kiss / Oh, god / She’s like a white sheep, what could she ever do? / She’s just a bad wolf comin’ for you / Oh, god,” sings Ava.

Usually, calling someone out as phony would be considered rude. However, with the help of the track’s producer, Grant Boutin, “Spot A Fake” is more so viewed as a cocky warning instead. Given her viral smash “Sweet But Psycho,” Ava’s words of advice should be deeply considered for anyone in the dating market.

Listen to “Spot A Fake” above.