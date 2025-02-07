Ava Max Sends A Message Of Hope With The Optimistic ‘Lost Your Faith’

Ava Max ended 2024 on a strong note with her festive single “1 Wish,” and now, begins her 2025 campaign with another solid entry to her discography, “Lost Your Faith.” The pop savant taps into the zeitgeist for a driving breakup (or maybe a “hold on”) song, featuring a 1980s rock-esque straight beat (similarly to her Bon Jovi-like 2020 single, “Kings & Queens“) that quickly morphs into a more electronic dance-pop instrumental for its chorus. Ava laments the slow disintegration of the relationship, noting that it feels like her lover’s devotion has waned.

At the same time, there’s a bit of a hopeful message for the times we’re living through, as well; as she says in a press release, “‘Lost Your Faith’ is a message of love and hope. Somewhere in the wreckage, you realize you’re still standing. You piece yourself back together-not into who you were, but someone stronger, someone more certain of their own light.”

Although Ava released a couple of singles last year, “My Oh My” and “Spot A Fake,” she had a relatively quiet 2024 as she prepared her third studio album. A follow-up to her 2023 album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, is certainly expected sometime in the near future. If that’s the case, “Lost Your Faith” is the right way to start a rollout, as it does a lot of things Ava’s done well in the past, while also pushing her sound into its next phase.

You can listen to Ava Max’s “Lost Your Faith” above.