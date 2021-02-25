Before she ever even released a full-length album, Ava Max‘s song “Salt” had already been certified Platinum in several countries. Continuing to build on the momentum last September, Max shared her club-ready debut album Heaven & Hell. The singer now returns to offer a visual alongside her thumping fan-favorite track “My Head & My Heart.”

Directed by Cham La’Donna and Emil Nava, the vibrant visual offers a steamy preview of what nightlife will be like when clubs open back up. Speaking about the visual in a statement alongside its release, the singer said, “This is hands down my favorite music video I’ve ever done. For the first time, I think my fans will see the true me on the screen and we are just getting started! Come DANCE with me!”

Ahead of the video’s release, the singer described the positive message she’s trying to spread through her music in an interview with Forbes. “I really believe that everyone is unique and I want to spread the message that you can do something really weird and that people love and hate, and that is polarizing because you will help more than you’ll get pain. I really believe that. And, I believe that we’re all one of a kind and I want to spread the message of just being yourself. And I’m proof that anything is possible. I’ve been trying to make it the industry for the past 10 to 15 years and I never quit. So it’s not cliche. You can make anything happen.”

Watch the “My Head & My Heart” video above.

Heaven & Hell is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

