Ava Max’s 2018 single “Sweet But Psycho” was streamed over two billion times before the singer even put out her debut album Heaven & Hell. Now that the Gold-certified record has been out for a few months, the singer is finally sharing some other releases she’s been sitting on.

The maximalist pop star returned Thursday to share the electronic banger “My Head & My Heart.” Over an exuberant and heavily-layered beat, Max sings of reflecting on a past relationship and feeling relieved that she made the right choice to leave. “Baby, now and then / I think about me now and who I could have been / And then I picture all the perfect that we lived / ‘Til I cut the strings on your tiny violin,” she sings.

In a statement about the single, Max said she’s been working on the track for months: “I’ve been working on ‘My Head And My Heart’ in the studio this fall and waiting for the right moment to share it. I am so excited that it is out today, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it!”

Listen to “My Head & My Heart” above.

Heaven & Hell is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Ava Max is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.