2021 saw Olivia Rodrigo become one of the biggest musical artists in the world with Sour, but her rise to superstardom has been atypical in that there weren’t a ton of in-person appearances involved due to the pandemic. She has performed live here and there, but now Rodrigo has announced her first major tour.
SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!! with angels @gracieabrams @HolHumberstone and @babyqueen!! tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈 pic.twitter.com/WgGyHrAom9
— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) December 6, 2021
In April and May of 2022, Rodrigo will had a bunch of venues with support from Gracie Abrams and Holly Humberstone. Then, after a couple weeks off, she’ll head to Europe and the UK, with Baby Queen opening those shows.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
04/02/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
04/05/2022 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *
04/06/2022 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *
04/07/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *
04/09/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center *
04/11/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
04/12/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
04/14/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *
04/15/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
04/16/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
04/19/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *
04/20/2022 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *
04/22/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
04/23/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *
04/26/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
04/27/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
04/29/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
04/30/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
05/03/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #
05/04/2022 — Washington, DC @ Anthem #
05/06/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #
05/07/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #
05/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy #
05/10/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House #
05/13/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater #
05/14/2022 — Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #
05/17/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre #
05/18/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park #
05/20/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea #
05/21/2022 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
05/24/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #
05/25/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #
06/11/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark ^
06/13/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall ^
06/15/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 ^
06/16/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique ^
06/18/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium ^
06/19/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National ^
06/21/2022 — Paris, France @ Zénith ^
06/22/2022 — Amsterdam, Holland @ AFAS Live ^
06/29/2022 — Cork, Ireland @ Live At The Marquee ^
06/30/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park ^
07/02/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow ^
07/03/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester ^
07/04/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham ^
07/06/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^
07/07/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^
* with Gracie Abrams
# with Holly Humberstone
^ with Baby Queen