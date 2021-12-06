2021 saw Olivia Rodrigo become one of the biggest musical artists in the world with Sour, but her rise to superstardom has been atypical in that there weren’t a ton of in-person appearances involved due to the pandemic. She has performed live here and there, but now Rodrigo has announced her first major tour.

In April and May of 2022, Rodrigo will had a bunch of venues with support from Gracie Abrams and Holly Humberstone. Then, after a couple weeks off, she’ll head to Europe and the UK, with Baby Queen opening those shows.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

04/02/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

04/05/2022 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

04/06/2022 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

04/07/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

04/09/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ UCCU Center *

04/11/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

04/12/2022 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

04/14/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

04/15/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

04/16/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

04/19/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

04/20/2022 — Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

04/22/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

04/23/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

04/26/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

04/27/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

04/29/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

04/30/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

05/03/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

05/04/2022 — Washington, DC @ Anthem #

05/06/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

05/07/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #

05/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy #

05/10/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House #

05/13/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater #

05/14/2022 — Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

05/17/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre #

05/18/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park #

05/20/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea #

05/21/2022 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

05/24/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

05/25/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

06/11/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Stadtpark ^

06/13/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall ^

06/15/2022 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 ^

06/16/2022 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique ^

06/18/2022 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium ^

06/19/2022 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National ^

06/21/2022 — Paris, France @ Zénith ^

06/22/2022 — Amsterdam, Holland @ AFAS Live ^

06/29/2022 — Cork, Ireland @ Live At The Marquee ^

06/30/2022 — Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park ^

07/02/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow ^

07/03/2022 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester ^

07/04/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham ^

07/06/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^

07/07/2022 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^

* with Gracie Abrams

# with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen